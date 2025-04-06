Left Menu

Norwegian Club Brann Wins Free Speech Battle Against UEFA

Norwegian soccer club Brann successfully appealed against a UEFA fine for fans chanting 'UEFA Mafia,' with the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling the chant had a satirical intent and was not offensive. This landmark decision emphasizes freedom of expression within sports and challenges UEFA's disciplinary actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bergen | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norwegian soccer club Brann emerged victorious in a legal showdown over freedom of expression within the sport, as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in their favor on Sunday. The case revolved around fans chanting 'UEFA Mafia,' which had previously resulted in a 5,000-euro fine from UEFA.

The CAS judges recognized the chant's satirical nature, contradicting UEFA's claims that it was offensive or provocative. Aslak Sverdrup, chairman of Brann, hailed the decision as a significant step for freedom of expression in sports, emphasizing its importance in a time when such rights are under scrutiny.

While UEFA has consistently penalized clubs for using the 'UEFA Mafia' slogan, CAS's ruling places the burden of proof on UEFA to demonstrate its offensive intent. The decision sets a precedent in challenging UEFA's disciplinary measures, highlighting the tension between regulation and expression in soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

