Harry Brook: Rising to England's White-Ball Captaincy

Harry Brook, 26, has been appointed as the new captain of England's white-ball cricket team, taking over from Jos Buttler who stepped down after a disappointing Champions Trophy run.

07-04-2025
Harry Brook

In a significant leadership shift, 26-year-old Harry Brook has been named the captain of England's white-ball cricket team. This appointment follows the resignation of Jos Buttler, who stepped down after the team's group stage exit from the ICC Champions Trophy, as announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Monday.

Succumbing to 22 losses in 34 One-Day Internationals since taking over from Eoin Morgan in June 2022, Buttler also led England to a Twenty20 World Cup victory the same year. However, recent performances saw England struggle to retain their T20 and ODI titles.

Brook expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the new role. Having previously captained England against Australia and served as vice-captain during the Champions Trophy, he looks forward to leading the team towards future successes, drawing on the abundant talent available in the country.

