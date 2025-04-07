Southampton's Shake-Up: Manager Ivan Juric Departs
Manager Ivan Juric has parted ways with Southampton after the club's relegation from the Premier League, following a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. Juric faced the challenge of reviving the struggling squad, but the club did not see the expected improvement under his leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:53 IST
Southampton Football Club is undergoing significant changes following their recent relegation from the Premier League. Manager Ivan Juric has exited the club, just a day after their 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur sealed their fate.
The club announced his departure on Monday, highlighting the difficult situation Juric inherited. Despite his efforts to revamp the squad, the performances failed to meet expectations.
Southampton expressed the need for progression, which did not materialize under Juric's guidance. As the club focuses on its future, attention turns to finding a successor capable of leading a turnaround.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Juventus Fires Thiago Motta, Welcomes Back Igor Tudor as Manager
Defamation in the Headlines: Trump's Campaign Co-Manager Sues the Daily Beast
Swiatek Faces Harassment at Miami Open, Dodgers Aim for Repeat, and More Sports News
Sebi Eases Data Submission Timelines for Mutual Funds and Portfolio Managers
Executive Manager Arrested for Stalking Airline Crew Member