Left Menu

Southampton's Shake-Up: Manager Ivan Juric Departs

Manager Ivan Juric has parted ways with Southampton after the club's relegation from the Premier League, following a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. Juric faced the challenge of reviving the struggling squad, but the club did not see the expected improvement under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:53 IST
Southampton's Shake-Up: Manager Ivan Juric Departs

Southampton Football Club is undergoing significant changes following their recent relegation from the Premier League. Manager Ivan Juric has exited the club, just a day after their 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur sealed their fate.

The club announced his departure on Monday, highlighting the difficult situation Juric inherited. Despite his efforts to revamp the squad, the performances failed to meet expectations.

Southampton expressed the need for progression, which did not materialize under Juric's guidance. As the club focuses on its future, attention turns to finding a successor capable of leading a turnaround.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025