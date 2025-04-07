Southampton's Shake-Up: Manager Ivan Juric Departs

Southampton Football Club is undergoing significant changes following their recent relegation from the Premier League. Manager Ivan Juric has exited the club, just a day after their 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur sealed their fate.

The club announced his departure on Monday, highlighting the difficult situation Juric inherited. Despite his efforts to revamp the squad, the performances failed to meet expectations.

Southampton expressed the need for progression, which did not materialize under Juric's guidance. As the club focuses on its future, attention turns to finding a successor capable of leading a turnaround.

(With inputs from agencies.)