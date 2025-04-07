Left Menu

Juric Departs Southampton After Historic Premier League Relegation

Ivan Juric has left Southampton after the team's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed. Formerly appointed in December, Juric struggled to reverse the club's fortunes, managing only two wins. Interim manager Simon Rusk steps in as Southampton plans a managerial overhaul aiming to restore pride despite relegation challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:07 IST
In a significant shake-up at Southampton, manager Ivan Juric has stepped down following the club's relegation from the Premier League, confirmed after a 3-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

Juric, a former Croatia international, was brought on board in December to counter the team's poor start but managed only two wins in 16 matches, resulting in Southampton's earliest Premier League relegation in history.

The first team coach Simon Rusk, along with midfielder Adam Lallana, will take charge as the club embarks on finding a permanent manager. The focus now is on restoring pride and stability within the organization as they face the challenges relegation brings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

