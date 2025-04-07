Left Menu

CSA Unveils 2025-26 Contracts with Innovations and Surprises

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced its 2025-26 central contract list, marking a phase of strategic realignment. Notably, Heinrich Klaasen and Tabraiz Shamsi are omitted, while newcomers like Kwena Maphaka secure spots. 'Hybrid contracts' introduced for David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen reflect a modern approach to player engagement.

Heinrich Klaasen. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a move that underlines its forward-thinking strategy, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has unveiled the central contract list for the men's senior national team for the 2025-26 season. The list, released on Monday, includes 18 national contracts and two groundbreaking 'hybrid contracts'. This announcement sees Heinrich Klaasen and Tabraiz Shamsi notably absent from the squad.

Headlining the list are David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen, who have been awarded 'hybrid contracts'. These specialized agreements position the players to join specific bilateral tours and ICC events, acknowledging their integral roles in the T20 league circuit. Additionally, new faces such as seam bowler Lizaad Williams and all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy have secured national contracts for the very first time.

As CSA prepares for a busy season with tours scheduled across Zimbabwe, Australia, England, Pakistan, and India, anticipation builds for the ICC's World Test Championship Final and the T20 World Cup 2026. Enoch Nkwe, Director of National Teams and High Performance, emphasized the importance of these contracts as the team gears up for major tournaments and the impending 2027 Cricket World Cup on home turf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

