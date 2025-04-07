Reviving Reverse Swing: Impact of Saliva Ban Lift in IPL

The IPL's decision to lift the saliva ban has been well-received by Punjab Kings pacer Lockie Ferguson, who believes it will significantly aid bowlers in achieving reverse swing during death overs, a crucial element in cricket's shorter formats.

The ban, initially imposed by the International Cricket Council as a COVID-19 precautionary measure, had become permanent in 2022. However, the recent change in IPL rules allows bowlers to use saliva to shine the ball, potentially rebalancing the competition between bat and ball.

Ferguson praised PBKS' death-bowling options and his partner Arshdeep Singh while expressing optimism about the team's prospects this season. PBKS is keen to win the tournament, demonstrating adaptability as a key trait in modern T20 cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)