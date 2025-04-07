Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: RCB Ends Winless Streak Against Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) broke their six-match winless streak at the Wankhede Stadium with a thrilling 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Despite a late comeback by Mumbai, propelled by skipper Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma, RCB's earlier strong batting secured their win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:52 IST
Thrilling Victory: RCB Ends Winless Streak Against Mumbai Indians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating match at the Wankhede Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended a six-game losing streak against Mumbai Indians with a 12-run triumph in the Indian Premier League. Set a challenging target of 222 runs, Mumbai Indians staged a fierce comeback but ultimately fell short.

Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai skipper, and Tilak Varma spearheaded the late onslaught, with contributions of 42 and 56 runs respectively. Despite their valiant efforts, RCB's earlier strong batting performance by Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar set the foundation for their victory.

Virat Kohli's 67-run knock, supported by Patidar's explosive 64, powered RCB to a commanding total. The thrilling contest saw Mumbai Indians fight until the final over, needing 19 runs, but were thwarted by Krunal Pandya's decisive bowling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025