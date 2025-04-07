Thrilling Victory: RCB Ends Winless Streak Against Mumbai Indians

In an exhilarating match at the Wankhede Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended a six-game losing streak against Mumbai Indians with a 12-run triumph in the Indian Premier League. Set a challenging target of 222 runs, Mumbai Indians staged a fierce comeback but ultimately fell short.

Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai skipper, and Tilak Varma spearheaded the late onslaught, with contributions of 42 and 56 runs respectively. Despite their valiant efforts, RCB's earlier strong batting performance by Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar set the foundation for their victory.

Virat Kohli's 67-run knock, supported by Patidar's explosive 64, powered RCB to a commanding total. The thrilling contest saw Mumbai Indians fight until the final over, needing 19 runs, but were thwarted by Krunal Pandya's decisive bowling.

(With inputs from agencies.)