Tiger Woods Teams Up with Augusta National for New Ventures

Tiger Woods, five-time Masters champion, is enhancing his relationship with Augusta National by designing a new nine-hole short course, 'The Loop at the Patch.' This venture confirms Woods' ongoing connection to the prestigious club known for golf excellence.

In conjunction with the course, Augusta National is collaborating with Woods and his TGR Foundation to establish a fourth TGR Learning Lab, aimed at providing educational opportunities to local students. Fred Ridley, Augusta Chairman, acknowledged Woods' contributions, highlighting his philanthropic legacy and memorable moments in the sport.

Although recovering from a recent surgery, Woods expressed his enthusiasm for these projects, noting his enduring passion for education and golf, as well as his strong ties to Augusta. This announcement affirms Woods' impact both on and off the golf course.

