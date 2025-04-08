Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah's Return: Confidence Amid Challenges

After recovering from a back injury, Jasprit Bumrah returned to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Although he went wicketless in his comeback match, his coach, Mahela Jayawardene, expressed satisfaction with his form and remains optimistic about his performance as he gains more game time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:40 IST
Jasprit Bumrah, the well-known pace bowler for the Mumbai Indians, has made his comeback following a three-month hiatus due to a back injury. This injury, sustained during India's tour of Australia, sidelined him from critical matches.

Despite going wicketless in his return match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, and conceding 29 runs over four overs, coach Mahela Jayawardene remains confident about Bumrah's performance. Jayawardene highlighted Bumrah's improved shape and found positives despite the team's 12-run defeat.

Jayawardene also mentioned the strategic approach of gradually reintroducing Bumrah into the competition alongside bowlers Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. As Bumrah regains more playtime, his skills are expected to sharpen, which is seen as vital for upcoming matches.

