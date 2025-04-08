Jorge Martin Aims for Remarkable Return at Qatar Grand Prix

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is on the brink of a possible debut with Aprilia this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix. The decision rests upon a medical check, as confirmed by the team on Tuesday. Martin secured last season's MotoGP championship riding for Ducati. Unfortunately, he was forced to sit out the start of this season after enduring multiple fractures during a crash in pre-season testing. The injuries necessitated surgery, causing him to miss the first three rounds.

The Spaniard expressed his eagerness to return to racing, stating, "I have a great desire to be back on the track and I'm happy to at least be able to try and race in Qatar. Physically, I'm not even sure I'll be able to finish the race, but if we can manage, it will be a victory because that will mean that I'm beginning to recover." Martin emphasized the importance of taking gradual steps to reclaim his previous competitive form, but he remained hopeful about his prospects.

In his absence, the competition hasn't slowed. Gresini's Alex Marquez has taken the lead in the standings with strong performances, and his brother, Ducati's Marc Marquez, currently trails closely in second place after winning two out of the three rounds last month. The competitive dynamics underscore the high stakes in the MotoGP world as Martin strives for a comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)