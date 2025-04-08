Left Menu

CricketEmpire Launches: Win Big with Your Cricket Passion

Parimatch introduces CricketEmpire, a cricket-themed clicker game on Telegram. Players can manage a cricket team, trade players, and earn PM Coins, which can be redeemed for real rewards. The game offers exclusive tournaments and high-value prizes, especially ahead of the IPL season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A thrilling new chapter for cricket enthusiasts has arrived with the launch of CricketEmpire, unveiled by Parimatch, the leading global gaming platform.

CricketEmpire, the first cricket-themed clicker game on Telegram, allows players to step into the shoes of a cricket team CEO. Participants can build their cricket empires, engage in player trades, and compete in tournaments using a lively marketplace. Players earn PM Coins, an in-game currency convertible into cash, crypto, or bonuses on Parimatch.

With IPL around the corner, early birds have a unique opportunity to maximize their PM Coin earnings and win spectacular rewards, like cash, merchandise, and even luxury cars. The excitement builds as players prepare to snag part of the USDT 500,000 prize pool ahead of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

