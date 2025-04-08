CricketEmpire Launches: Win Big with Your Cricket Passion

A thrilling new chapter for cricket enthusiasts has arrived with the launch of CricketEmpire, unveiled by Parimatch, the leading global gaming platform.

CricketEmpire, the first cricket-themed clicker game on Telegram, allows players to step into the shoes of a cricket team CEO. Participants can build their cricket empires, engage in player trades, and compete in tournaments using a lively marketplace. Players earn PM Coins, an in-game currency convertible into cash, crypto, or bonuses on Parimatch.

With IPL around the corner, early birds have a unique opportunity to maximize their PM Coin earnings and win spectacular rewards, like cash, merchandise, and even luxury cars. The excitement builds as players prepare to snag part of the USDT 500,000 prize pool ahead of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)