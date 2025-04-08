Priyansh Arya's Dazzling Knock Leads Punjab Kings

In an impressive display of skill and power, young cricketer Priyansh Arya scored his maiden IPL century, significantly contributing to Punjab Kings' total of 219 for 6 against Chennai Super Kings during Tuesday's Indian Premier League match.

Arya, a talent nurtured in the Delhi Premier League, showcased exceptional batting prowess by scoring 103 runs off just 42 balls, including seven fours and nine towering sixes. His performance stands as the fifth-fastest century in the tournament's history, underscoring his potential in top-tier cricket.

Additional invaluable contributions came from Shashank Singh, who remained unbeaten with 52 off 36 balls, and Marco Jansen's solid 34 not out off 19 balls, bolstering Punjab Kings' innings. From the opposition, Khaleel Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin each claimed two wickets, striving to contain the aggressive PBKS lineup.

