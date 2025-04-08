Left Menu

Hockey India Bolsters Player Health at Senior Men National Championship

Hockey India is emphasizing player health by providing additional support staff at the 15th Senior Men National Championship. This measure is aimed at preventing injuries and enhancing performance, as the event features 31 national players. The initiative highlights the importance of maintaining top physical fitness in domestic and international competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:03 IST
Hockey India Bolsters Player Health at Senior Men National Championship
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to prioritize athlete welfare, Hockey India has dispatched additional support staff, including a physiotherapist and a masseuse, to the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025, currently underway in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

This decision, made last year, underscores Hockey India's commitment to sustaining the physical readiness of national players. The championship showcases 31 Indian Men's Hockey Team players, with notable participants like Hardik Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh. Responding to the tournament's high-intensity demands, this initiative provides immediate medical care and recovery support, ensuring players maintain peak performance levels.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton and Hockey India president, Dilip Tirkey, highlighted the importance of this initiative in preventing injuries and elevating tournament standards. It's seen as a strategic investment in the athletes' future and the sport's growth nationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

