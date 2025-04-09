Priyansh Arya's Record-Breaking Century Lights Up IPL

In a thrilling IPL match, Priyansh Arya led Punjab Kings to an 18-run victory over Chennai Super Kings with a rapid century. Striking the fourth-fastest hundred in IPL history off just 39 balls, Arya's performance was integral to Punjab posting 219-6.

While his innings included seven fours and nine sixes, Arya expressed his desire to contribute more, despite being named Player of the Match. Though Chennai's openers made a cautious start, their chase was ultimately unsuccessful, ending on 201-5.

The match saw Punjab lose wickets early but recover, thanks to Arya's partnership with Shashank Singh. Chennai will host Kolkata Knight Riders next, while Punjab faces Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)