Left Menu

Priyansh Arya's Record-Breaking Century Lights Up IPL

Priyansh Arya blasted a rapid century to power Punjab Kings to a victory over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. The 24-year-old hit 103 off 42 balls, the fourth-fastest hundred in IPL history, leading Punjab to 219-6. Chennai's chase fell short with 201-5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 00:38 IST
Priyansh Arya's Record-Breaking Century Lights Up IPL
Century

In a thrilling IPL match, Priyansh Arya led Punjab Kings to an 18-run victory over Chennai Super Kings with a rapid century. Striking the fourth-fastest hundred in IPL history off just 39 balls, Arya's performance was integral to Punjab posting 219-6.

While his innings included seven fours and nine sixes, Arya expressed his desire to contribute more, despite being named Player of the Match. Though Chennai's openers made a cautious start, their chase was ultimately unsuccessful, ending on 201-5.

The match saw Punjab lose wickets early but recover, thanks to Arya's partnership with Shashank Singh. Chennai will host Kolkata Knight Riders next, while Punjab faces Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025