Fred Couples: A Legendary Golfer's Graceful Farewell Plan

Fred Couples, a golfer renowned for his smooth swing and calm demeanor, is preparing for his 40th Masters at Augusta National. The 65-year-old, who once made history as the oldest player to make a Masters cut in 2023, has hinted at an eventual retirement to maintain his dignified image.

Couples, who earned a lifetime exemption into the event following his 1992 victory, said he wants to avoid becoming a mere participant if he can no longer compete effectively. Speaking ahead of the tournament alongside notable golfers like Brooks Koepka, he acknowledged the time to retire gracefully would come.

Historically plagued by back issues, Couples expressed relief in knowing there is no strict age limitation, adding humor about his pleasant discovery before a long flight. He will tee off this year with Harris English and Taylor Pendrith, committed to playing while still competitive.

