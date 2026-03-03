Landmark Case: Victim Compensated Through Car Auction Under BNSS, 2023

In a groundbreaking move, Gurugram police have successfully facilitated direct compensation for a woman who was duped of Rs 14.5 lakh. This was achieved by auctioning the car bought with the illicit proceeds, marking a first in India under the BNSS, 2023.

The case, registered at Sector 10A police station, involved the accused promising marriage to the victim and using her money to buy a vehicle. Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Abhilaksh Joshi stated that the investigation confirmed the entire purchase was made from the defrauded funds.

After the court's confiscation order on January 21 and a public notice, an e-auction on the government's portal resulted in a highest bid of Rs 1.30 lakh. The proceeds were directly handed over to the victim, demonstrating the effective implementation of the BNSS, 2023 in ensuring justice.

