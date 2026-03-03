Left Menu

Landmark Case: Victim Compensated Through Car Auction Under BNSS, 2023

In a pioneering move, Gurugram police facilitated direct compensation for a fraud victim by auctioning the car purchased by the accused with the stolen money. This action marked the first implementation of property attachment under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, resulting in the victim receiving a substantial monetary compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Gurugram police have successfully facilitated direct compensation for a woman who was duped of Rs 14.5 lakh. This was achieved by auctioning the car bought with the illicit proceeds, marking a first in India under the BNSS, 2023.

The case, registered at Sector 10A police station, involved the accused promising marriage to the victim and using her money to buy a vehicle. Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Abhilaksh Joshi stated that the investigation confirmed the entire purchase was made from the defrauded funds.

After the court's confiscation order on January 21 and a public notice, an e-auction on the government's portal resulted in a highest bid of Rs 1.30 lakh. The proceeds were directly handed over to the victim, demonstrating the effective implementation of the BNSS, 2023 in ensuring justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

