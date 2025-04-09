Chennai's Fielding Lapses Cost Them Another IPL Defeat

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming did not mince words when critiquing his team's fielding performance following their fourth consecutive loss in the 2025 IPL, this time against the Punjab Kings. Crucial missed opportunities in the field allowed Punjab to capitalize and ultimately secure the win.

The match featured notable fielding errors, including a drop by Mukesh Choudhary and a sitter missed by Ravindra, allowing Punjab's Priyansh Arya to score a rapid 39-ball century. Arya's aggressive batting put further pressure on the Chennai side, which appeared sluggish under crucial moments in the field.

Despite a strong start from Chennai's openers during the powerplay, the team failed to maintain their momentum. In a valiant effort, MS Dhoni struck a fast-paced 27 from 12 balls, but it wasn't enough to clinch victory. Fleming noted that while their batting showed improvement, their fielding inaccuracies remain a significant concern.

