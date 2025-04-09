Left Menu

Chennai's Fielding Lapses Cost Them Another IPL Defeat

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming criticized his team's fielding efforts, which contributed to their fourth consecutive IPL defeat against Punjab Kings. Despite a promising batting performance, dropped catches and missed opportunities allowed Punjab to capitalize, ultimately leaving CSK 18 runs short in their chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:03 IST
Chennai's Fielding Lapses Cost Them Another IPL Defeat
CSK head coach Stephen Fleming (Photo: IPL/BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming did not mince words when critiquing his team's fielding performance following their fourth consecutive loss in the 2025 IPL, this time against the Punjab Kings. Crucial missed opportunities in the field allowed Punjab to capitalize and ultimately secure the win.

The match featured notable fielding errors, including a drop by Mukesh Choudhary and a sitter missed by Ravindra, allowing Punjab's Priyansh Arya to score a rapid 39-ball century. Arya's aggressive batting put further pressure on the Chennai side, which appeared sluggish under crucial moments in the field.

Despite a strong start from Chennai's openers during the powerplay, the team failed to maintain their momentum. In a valiant effort, MS Dhoni struck a fast-paced 27 from 12 balls, but it wasn't enough to clinch victory. Fleming noted that while their batting showed improvement, their fielding inaccuracies remain a significant concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025