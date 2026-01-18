Saurabh Netravalkar: A Cricket Journey from Mumbai Streets to USA's T20 World Cup Star

Saurabh Netravalkar, a notable figure in USA cricket, is ready to face India in the T20 World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, a venue deeply tied to his cricket origins.

Netravalkar's journey has been unique. After playing first-class cricket in Mumbai, he chose academics, earning a master's degree in computer science from Cornell University. His return to cricket was unplanned but now marks a crucial chapter in his life.

A leader in USA's cricket success, Netravalkar balances his passion for the sport with a coding career at Oracle while pursuing a vegan lifestyle that complements his philosophy on life and performance.

