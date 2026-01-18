Saurabh Netravalkar: A Cricket Journey from Mumbai Streets to USA's T20 World Cup Star
Saurabh Netravalkar, a Mumbai-born USA pacer, is set to play against India in the T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium, revisiting his cricket roots. After completing his master's at Cornell, he unexpectedly returned to cricket, leading USA's promising squad. Off the field, he's known for his vegan lifestyle.
Saurabh Netravalkar, a notable figure in USA cricket, is ready to face India in the T20 World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, a venue deeply tied to his cricket origins.
Netravalkar's journey has been unique. After playing first-class cricket in Mumbai, he chose academics, earning a master's degree in computer science from Cornell University. His return to cricket was unplanned but now marks a crucial chapter in his life.
A leader in USA's cricket success, Netravalkar balances his passion for the sport with a coding career at Oracle while pursuing a vegan lifestyle that complements his philosophy on life and performance.
