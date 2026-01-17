Left Menu

Historic Triumph: Pakistan TV Cricket Team Shatters 231-Year-Old Record

The Pakistan TV cricket team set a new record on Saturday by defending the lowest total in first-class cricket history. They defended a target of 40 against Sui Northern in the domestic President's Trophy, breaking a 231-year-old record. Key player Ali Usman claimed six wickets, leading to the victory.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan TV Cricket Team achieved a historic victory by setting a new benchmark in the world of first-class cricket. Successfully defending a target of 40, they broke a 231-year-old record in a remarkable match against Sui Northern in the President's Trophy.

Originally, Sui Northern had the upper hand, boasting a 72-run lead after the first innings. However, PTV's strategic play in Karachi saw them posting only 111 in their second innings, setting the stage for an unexpected turn of events with deteriorating pitch conditions.

Star bowler Ali Usman became the hero of the match, taking six wickets for just nine runs. His efforts, along with Amad Butt's four wickets, ensured that Sui Northern's team crumbled for just 37 runs, leading PTV to a thrilling two-run victory.

