Historic Triumph: Pakistan TV Cricket Team Shatters 231-Year-Old Record

Pakistan TV Cricket Team achieved a historic victory by setting a new benchmark in the world of first-class cricket. Successfully defending a target of 40, they broke a 231-year-old record in a remarkable match against Sui Northern in the President's Trophy.

Originally, Sui Northern had the upper hand, boasting a 72-run lead after the first innings. However, PTV's strategic play in Karachi saw them posting only 111 in their second innings, setting the stage for an unexpected turn of events with deteriorating pitch conditions.

Star bowler Ali Usman became the hero of the match, taking six wickets for just nine runs. His efforts, along with Amad Butt's four wickets, ensured that Sui Northern's team crumbled for just 37 runs, leading PTV to a thrilling two-run victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)