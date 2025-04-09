Champions League Showdown: Barcelona Faces Dortmund
Barcelona hosts Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinals, featuring top scorers Raphinha and Serhou Guirassy. Barcelona aims for their first semifinal since 2018-19, relying on veteran Robert Lewandowski. Dortmund will miss defender Nico Schlotterbeck due to injury. PSG and Aston Villa also face-off, marking Villa's first quarterfinals in decades.
Barcelona is set to host Borussia Dortmund in a highly anticipated Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, where the clash sees two of the competition's top scorers, Raphinha and Serhou Guirassy, go head-to-head.
Having not reached the semifinals since 2018-19, Barcelona is also banking on veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, the Spanish league's top scorer. Meanwhile, Dortmund will have to cope without defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who is sidelined with a knee injury.
In another thrilling match on Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain battles Aston Villa, marking the latter's return to the quarterfinals stage after 42 years.
