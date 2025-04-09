Champions League Showdown: Barcelona Faces Dortmund

Barcelona is set to host Borussia Dortmund in a highly anticipated Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, where the clash sees two of the competition's top scorers, Raphinha and Serhou Guirassy, go head-to-head.

Having not reached the semifinals since 2018-19, Barcelona is also banking on veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, the Spanish league's top scorer. Meanwhile, Dortmund will have to cope without defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

In another thrilling match on Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain battles Aston Villa, marking the latter's return to the quarterfinals stage after 42 years.

