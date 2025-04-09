Left Menu

Emerging Star Priyansh Arya: A Prodigy in Indian Cricket

Sarandeep Singh praises Priyansh Arya as one of India's most talented cricket players. Following an impressive century in an IPL match, Arya is seen as a rising star. His maturity, consistency, and proper technique set him apart, drawing attention as a potential future top run-scorer.

Former India spinner and current Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh has lauded young batter Priyansh Arya as 'one of the country's most talented players,' highlighting his unique ability to score briskly with proper cricketing shots.

The 21-year-old cricketer recently captivated audiences during an IPL match as he scored an extraordinary century for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings, solidifying his reputation as a promising star. Purchased for Rs 3.8 crore after a stellar domestic performance, Arya tallied a match-winning 103 runs in just his fourth IPL match.

Under the mentorship of Australian legend Ricky Ponting, Arya finds himself in a rich learning environment, fuelling his development. With 10 league matches still ahead, Arya is touted as a future contender for the Orange Cap and is expected to remain grounded and consistent to achieve greater milestones in Indian cricket.

