Left Menu

Augusta's Stance on LIV Golf: No Special Path to the Masters

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced that LIV Golf players should not anticipate special exemptions for Masters entry. The USGA and R&A have crafted exemptions for LIV players, but Augusta National prefers to utilize their selection process for invitations, emphasizing the tournament's Invitational status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:34 IST
Augusta's Stance on LIV Golf: No Special Path to the Masters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit shouldn't await special exemptions into the Masters tournament, declared Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley. Speaking on Wednesday, Ridley emphasized that the Masters will maintain its longstanding invitational criteria, dismissing the need for additional pathways for LIV members.

The USGA and R&A, responsible for the U.S. Open and The Open Championship respectively, have already granted exemptions to LIV players, thus offering clear entry routes into their tournaments. Nonetheless, Ridley reiterated that Augusta National respects their independent decisions while sticking firmly to its invitation-based format.

The invitation-only nature of the Masters allows latitude for special cases, evidenced by LIV player Joaquin Niemann receiving an invitation for a second year. Despite the presence of 12 LIV players in the current lineup, aided mostly by lifetime exemptions as past champions, the tournament remains committed to its unique selection process over adopting a formal entry pathway for the controversial circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025