Augusta's Stance on LIV Golf: No Special Path to the Masters

Players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit shouldn't await special exemptions into the Masters tournament, declared Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley. Speaking on Wednesday, Ridley emphasized that the Masters will maintain its longstanding invitational criteria, dismissing the need for additional pathways for LIV members.

The USGA and R&A, responsible for the U.S. Open and The Open Championship respectively, have already granted exemptions to LIV players, thus offering clear entry routes into their tournaments. Nonetheless, Ridley reiterated that Augusta National respects their independent decisions while sticking firmly to its invitation-based format.

The invitation-only nature of the Masters allows latitude for special cases, evidenced by LIV player Joaquin Niemann receiving an invitation for a second year. Despite the presence of 12 LIV players in the current lineup, aided mostly by lifetime exemptions as past champions, the tournament remains committed to its unique selection process over adopting a formal entry pathway for the controversial circuit.

