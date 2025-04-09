Left Menu

India Clinches Bronze at Archery World Cup Stage 1

India secured a bronze medal in the compound men's team event at the Archery World Cup Stage 1. The team, consisting of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, and Rishabh Yadav, defeated Denmark 230-223. The day also marked a milestone with the inclusion of compound mixed team event in the LA28 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auburndale | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:38 IST
India marked the beginning of their medal tally in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 by clinching a bronze in the compound men's team event on Wednesday.

The Indian team, comprising Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, and Rishabh Yadav, demonstrated dominance from the outset, easily overcoming Denmark with a 230-223 scoreline in the decisive bronze medal match.

The accomplishment unfolded on a significant day for Indian archery, highlighted by the International Olympic Committee's announcement to include the compound mixed team event in the LA28 Olympic Games, a decision potentially transformative for India's prospects in Olympic archery where they have yet to win a medal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

