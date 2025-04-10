Sai Sudharsan Shines Bright in IPL 2025, Eyes Orange Cap
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan is making waves in IPL 2025 with his impressive performances. The young opener is closely challenging for the Orange Cap, following rigorous training sessions. With a recent 82-run knock, Sudharsan has become a crucial player for the Titans as they aim for IPL glory.
In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Parthiv Patel expresses no surprise over Sai Sudharsan's remarkable form, considering the rigorous efforts the 23-year-old has shown in training sessions. Sudharsan has been on a scoring spree, becoming a formidable threat to other leading batters vying for the Orange Cap.
Sudharsan anchored the Titans to a dominant 58-run victory against the Rajasthan Royals, showcasing a composed knock of 82 runs from 53 balls, which included eight boundaries and three sixes. This calculated approach stands in contrast to the explosive style now typical in T20 cricket, yet Parthiv lauds his discipline and game understanding.
Parthiv highlighted Sudharsan's dedication, noting instances where the young opener needed to be pulled away from practicing too intensely. His disciplined style and back-to-basics approach have earned him consistent performances. Meanwhile, GT's bowlers like Prashidh Krishna and Rashid Khan successfully defended the target, with Sai Kishore emerging as a standout spinner in the tournament.
