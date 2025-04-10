Left Menu

Dhoni Returns as CSK Captain in IPL 2025 Amid Gaikwad's Injury

MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings once again in the IPL 2025 season following Ruturaj Gaikwad's exclusion due to an elbow injury. Coach Stephen Fleming confirmed Dhoni's return to captaincy as the team faces challenges, having lost four of their first five matches.

MS Dhoni (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a sudden turn of events, MS Dhoni is set to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) as Ruturaj Gaikwad steps down due to an elbow injury. Dhoni, known for his storied career, rejoins the squad as captain, ready to steer them through turbulent times.

CSK faces a major challenge this season, suffering a blow with their leading batsman Gaikwad sidelined. Ahead of their crucial match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, the team falls under increased pressure after losing four of their initial five games.

Stephen Fleming, CSK's head coach, revealed Dhoni's eagerness to step up, leveraging his extensive experience in leading teams to multiple championships. With 133 victories to his name across league matches, Dhoni will take the helm as an uncapped leader aiming to revitalize CSK's position from their current ninth-place in the standings.

