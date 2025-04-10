Left Menu

Rory McIlroy Poised for Grand Slam Glory at Augusta

Golf legends believe Rory McIlroy will secure a career Grand Slam at the Masters this week. McIlroy, a Green Jacket away from this achievement, is backed by icons like Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player for his form and strategy at Augusta. His main rival is Scottie Scheffler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:33 IST
Former Masters champions Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson have voiced their belief that Rory McIlroy is set to clinch the career Grand Slam at Augusta National this week.

McIlroy stands just a victory at Augusta away from joining Nicklaus, Player, and a select few in claiming all four major titles, entering the tournament after two wins this year. "I think Rory McIlroy will win the Masters this year," Player remarked following the honorary starters ceremony, highlighting the potential boost for golf with another Grand Slam winner.

Watson, another former champion, supported Player's position, stating, "I just have a gut feeling that Rory is the guy that's going to win this week." Nicklaus shared insights from a strategy session with McIlroy, noting his impressiveness but emphasizing the need for discipline to avoid costly mistakes, especially with Scottie Scheffler posing a significant threat.

