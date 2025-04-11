Justin Rose Shines at Augusta with Red-Hot Putter
Justin Rose leads with a three-shot advantage at Augusta National, thanks to an impressive 22-putt round. The Englishman seeks his first Masters win amidst competition from defending champion Scottie Scheffler and others. Rory McIlroy faces challenges in his Grand Slam pursuit after a tough late round.
Justin Rose fired up Augusta National as he took a commanding three-shot lead on Thursday. Utilizing a superb 22-putt round, Rose matched his best-ever Masters start with a seven-under-par 65. He leads a field including current champion Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, and Corey Conners.
The 44-year-old began with three straight birdies and continued his surge with a series of birdies before settling at the 18th with a bogey, marking his sole blemish. His performance positions him as a strong contender, seeking his first ever Masters victory.
Rory McIlroy, striving for a Grand Slam, struggled late in his round, while others like Bryson DeChambeau and world number two Jon Rahm faced their own setbacks. The tournament continues to unfold as players vie for the prestigious Green Jacket.
