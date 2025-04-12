Ederson's Unexpected Exit: Premier League Star's Assist Streak Interrupted by Injury

Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson Moraes exited the field due to a muscle injury in his right leg during Saturday's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The injury occurred shortly after Ederson delivered his fourth assist of the season, showcasing his remarkable playmaking skills.

The Brazilian international appeared to sustain the injury while making a routine pass from his penalty area. He immediately showed signs of discomfort, prompting medical treatment, and was subsequently substituted by Stefan Ortega in the 71st minute.

Earlier in the match, Ederson's long pass found James McAtee, leading to a well-executed goal and giving City a 4-2 lead. This assist marks the seventh in Ederson's Premier League career, highlighting his unique contribution to the team beyond his goalkeeping duties.

