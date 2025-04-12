Ederson's Unexpected Exit: Premier League Star's Assist Streak Interrupted by Injury
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes suffered a right leg muscle injury during a Premier League match against Crystal Palace after providing an assist. He was replaced by Stefan Ortega in the 71st minute. The injury followed his fourth assist this season, an impressive feat for a goalkeeper.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson Moraes exited the field due to a muscle injury in his right leg during Saturday's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The injury occurred shortly after Ederson delivered his fourth assist of the season, showcasing his remarkable playmaking skills.
The Brazilian international appeared to sustain the injury while making a routine pass from his penalty area. He immediately showed signs of discomfort, prompting medical treatment, and was subsequently substituted by Stefan Ortega in the 71st minute.
Earlier in the match, Ederson's long pass found James McAtee, leading to a well-executed goal and giving City a 4-2 lead. This assist marks the seventh in Ederson's Premier League career, highlighting his unique contribution to the team beyond his goalkeeping duties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brazil's Lula to meet Vietnam's leaders to boost trade ties
UPDATE 2-Brazil prosecutor general decides not to charge Bolsonaro for vaccine records fraud
UPDATE 1-Brazil warns of big risk of global trade being 'weaponised'
Brazil Strengthens Economic Ties with Vietnam: Opportunities in Aviation and Meat Processing
World Bank Approves $277M Loan to Boost Sustainable Growth in Alagoas, Brazil