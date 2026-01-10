Left Menu

Teenage Prodigy Endrick Eyes Brazilian World Cup Aspirations with Lyon Debut

Brazilian teenager Endrick prepares for his debut with Olympique Lyonnais as he aims to rejuvenate his club career and vie for a spot in Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad. On loan from Real Madrid, the young forward seeks consistent playing time to showcase his skills and fulfil his international ambitions.

Endrick

Brazilian teenager Endrick is set to make his competitive debut with Olympique Lyonnais, aiming to revive his club career and secure a spot in Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad. The 19-year-old forward, currently on loan from Spanish giants Real Madrid, is eager to showcase his potential after limited opportunities under coach Xabi Alonso at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Endrick expressed excitement over his move to Lyon, citing the club's interest and supportive environment as key factors in his decision. Real Madrid had invested over 60 million euros in his talent when signing him from Palmeiras in 2022. Despite early success at Real, a muscle injury and lack of game time hampered his progress, prompting the loan move intended to provide regular minutes.

With the World Cup looming, Endrick has received guidance from Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso to seek playing opportunities elsewhere. Such advice resonates with the prodigy as he looks to impress in the upcoming French Cup match against Lille, aiming to contribute significantly at Lyon while keeping his World Cup dreams alive.

