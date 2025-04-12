Mohun Bagan's Historic ISL Double Triumph

In a gripping final, Mohun Bagan Super Giant achieved an historic feat by claiming the Indian Super League Cup, defeating Bengaluru FC 2-1, to add to their League Winners' Shield triumph earlier in the season.

The finale saw no goals in the first half, but the match took a dramatic turn when Mohun Bagan's own Alberto Rodríguez inadvertently put Bengaluru ahead. However, a penalty from Jason Cummings later equalized the game, pushing it into extra time.

During extra time, it was Jamie Maclaren's precise strike in the 96th minute that secured Mohun Bagan's place in ISL history, as they became only the second team to win both the Shield and Cup in the same season, igniting celebrations among their passionate fans at Salt Lake Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)