Mohun Bagan's Historic ISL Double Triumph

Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinched a memorable Indian Super League double by winning the ISL Cup against Bengaluru FC, adding to their earlier League Winners' Shield. A tense final saw an own goal and a penalty from Jason Cummings, before Jamie Maclaren's extra-time winner sealed the historic win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a gripping final, Mohun Bagan Super Giant achieved an historic feat by claiming the Indian Super League Cup, defeating Bengaluru FC 2-1, to add to their League Winners' Shield triumph earlier in the season.

The finale saw no goals in the first half, but the match took a dramatic turn when Mohun Bagan's own Alberto Rodríguez inadvertently put Bengaluru ahead. However, a penalty from Jason Cummings later equalized the game, pushing it into extra time.

During extra time, it was Jamie Maclaren's precise strike in the 96th minute that secured Mohun Bagan's place in ISL history, as they became only the second team to win both the Shield and Cup in the same season, igniting celebrations among their passionate fans at Salt Lake Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

