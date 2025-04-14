Calance Open: A New Era for Indian Golf Begins

Calance and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) are set to host the inaugural Calance Open from April 15 to 18 at Delhi's Qutab Golf Course. The championship, with a prize fund of Rs 1 crore, heralds the PGTI's return to the course after a 15-year hiatus. A Pro-Am event will follow on April 19.

This event features 126 participants including 123 professionals and three amateurs, all competing across four rounds of 18-hole stroke play. After two days, only the top 50 and ties will progress. The par is set at 70, ensuring a challenging competition for all players involved.

The tournament boasts a stellar lineup with Indian golfing stars like Om Prakash Chouhan and Rashid Khan, alongside international talents from countries such as the Czech Republic, Sri Lanka, and the USA. Additionally, Calance COO Rohan Govil will join as an amateur participant, adding a personal touch to the event.

Calance CEO Amit Govil expressed excitement about supporting PGTI, aligning the event with their values of perseverance and community. He highlighted the exceptional talent competing at Qutab Golf Course. PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl expressed gratitude for Calance's sponsorship, emphasizing the event's significance in reviving interest in professional golf in Delhi-NCR.

