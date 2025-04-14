Left Menu

New Aces Join Proteas Squad for Triangular Series

Cricket South Africa has announced a revamped Proteas women's squad for an upcoming ODI triangular series, introducing newcomers Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, and Miane Smit. The series unfolds in Sri Lanka and features returning players like Nondumiso Shangase, with notable absentees including Marizanne Kapp.

Team South Africa (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the lineup for the Proteas women's cricket team as they head into a triangular ODI series against India and Sri Lanka. In an exciting development, three players—Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, and Miane Smit—have received their first call-ups to the national team.

The squad also sees the return of Nondumiso Shangase, marking her first appearance since last year's tour to India. These changes come as replacements for Ayanda Hlubi, Mieke de Ridder, and Lara Goodall. However, Marizanne Kapp will be absent as she focuses on conditioning ahead of future tours and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Proteas Women head coach Mandla Mashimbyi praised the squad's blend of youth and experience, expressing optimism for the upcoming series. Set to begin on April 27, the matches will take place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

