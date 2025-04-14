Left Menu

Lockie Ferguson's Injury Clouds Punjab Kings' IPL Campaign

Lockie Ferguson, the New Zealand pacer for Punjab Kings, is likely out for the IPL season with a significant leg injury. Ferguson's absence is a setback for Punjab, currently 3-2 in the tournament, exacerbated by fielding struggles. Punjab faces KKR and RCB twice next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:53 IST
New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson's chances of returning to the IPL this season appear slim, according to Punjab Kings' bowling coach James Hopes. Ferguson hobbled off the field after delivering only two balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, suffering an indefinite leg injury.

The 33-year-old's injury greatly impacts Punjab Kings, given his key role, especially during crucial middle overs. This setback compounds the team's fielding issues, having dropped several critical catches that could have turned games in their favor.

James Hopes emphasizes the need for improved field performance as Punjab prepares for crucial upcoming matches against KKR and RCB. Currently holding a 3-2 record, the team aims to strengthen its position in the tournament's second half.

(With inputs from agencies.)

