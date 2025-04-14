CSK Triumphs Over LSG to End Losing Streak

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Chennai Super Kings ended their losing streak with a narrow five-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants. CSK chased down a target of 167, clinching the win with just three balls remaining.

The match saw LSG's Rishabh Pant securing a commendable 63 off 49 balls, supported by opener Mitchell Marsh's 30. However, CSK displayed resilience with MS Dhoni's explosive 26 off 11 balls and a steady performance by Shivam Dube, who remained unbeaten at 43.

Bowling efforts by Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj in the powerplay and Ravindra Jadeja's impressive figures of 2/24 played a crucial role in CSK's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)