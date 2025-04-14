Left Menu

Dhoni's Vintage Masterclass Ends CSK's Losing Streak

MS Dhoni showcased a vintage performance, leading Chennai Super Kings to a crucial win over Lucknow Super Giants. Dhoni and Shivam Dube secured a vital partnership, chasing down a target of 167. This victory ended CSK's five-match losing streak in the IPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:57 IST
MS Dhoni delivered a remarkable performance to guide the Chennai Super Kings to a pivotal five-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants, breaking their five-match losing streak in the IPL on Monday.

Dhoni, scoring an unbeaten 26 off just 11 balls, formed a decisive partnership with Shivam Dube, who remained not out at 43. Together, they amassed a 57-run stand, crucial in reaching the target of 167 with just three balls to spare.

The match saw Rishabh Pant momentarily rediscover his form with a half-century, contributing to Lucknow's total of 166 for seven, but ultimately it was Dhoni's brilliance and strategic play that led CSK to victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

