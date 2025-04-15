Chris Jenkins Steps Down as Commonwealth Sport President

Chris Jenkins has stepped down from his role as Commonwealth Sport President, as confirmed by the organization on Tuesday. This marks the end of Jenkins's significant contributions to the Commonwealth Sport movement.

Following the constitutional protocol for mid-term resignations, Donald Rukare has been appointed as interim President. This appointment will last until the next General Assembly in November, as announced by Commonwealth Sport CEO Katie Sadleir.

Jenkins expressed pride in his work towards advancing Sport for Development and Para inclusion through the GAPS program. Rukare, on his new role, emphasized his readiness to uphold the momentum towards the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and lead the organization's upcoming growth phase.

