Sahibzada Farhan Joins Elite T20 Century Club

Sahibzada Farhan, an opener for Islamabad United, has secured a place in cricket's elite by joining the ranks of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler. He is now the fifth player to score four T20 centuries within a calendar year, a feat accomplished during Islamabad's resounding 102-run win over Peshawar Zalmi in the current Pakistan Super League.

Displaying remarkable form, Farhan delivered a blistering 106 off 52 balls at Rawalpindi's friendly batting wicket, including 13 boundaries and five sixes, achieving a strike rate of 203.85. This feat places him among cricket's greats, following Gayle's pioneering record in 2011 and Kohli's in 2016, with Buttler and Gill more recently making the list.

Before dominating Peshawar, Farhan's remarkable year saw him score three other centuries, with performances including an unbeaten 114, a remarkable 162*, and a stellar 148, helping his teams secure significant victories. The 29-year-old has been pivotal for Islamabad United, showcasing his match-winning talents in the PSL.

