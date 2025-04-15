ASIP Unites Sports Professionals: New Board Announced
The Association for Sports Industry Professionals (ASIP) has formed its founding management board, led by President Shaji Prabhakaran and consisting of 15 experts. Its mission is to support sports professionals, provide resources, and promote the sports industry, operating under the Khel India Sports Foundation.
The Association for Sports Industry Professionals (ASIP) introduced its inaugural management board on Tuesday, naming former AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran as president.
Neeraj Jha will serve as Honorary Secretary General, and Goa Football Association President Caitano Jose Fernandes is among the board members of the organization, founded this year by Prabhakaran, formerly president of Football Delhi.
The board, consisting of 15 distinguished experts from the sports ecosystem, will meet for the first time on May 3, with members serving two-year terms. ASIP aims to provide resources and advocacy for sports industry professionals, furthering their growth and industry development under the Khel India Sports Foundation.
