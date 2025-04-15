ASIP Unites Sports Professionals: New Board Announced

The Association for Sports Industry Professionals (ASIP) introduced its inaugural management board on Tuesday, naming former AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran as president.

Neeraj Jha will serve as Honorary Secretary General, and Goa Football Association President Caitano Jose Fernandes is among the board members of the organization, founded this year by Prabhakaran, formerly president of Football Delhi.

The board, consisting of 15 distinguished experts from the sports ecosystem, will meet for the first time on May 3, with members serving two-year terms. ASIP aims to provide resources and advocacy for sports industry professionals, furthering their growth and industry development under the Khel India Sports Foundation.

