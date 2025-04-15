Left Menu

KL Rahul: A Contender for India's T20 Team Spotlight

KL Rahul, a standout wicketkeeper-batter in the IPL, is emerging as a strong candidate for India's T20 team, as noted by Mark Boucher. His impressive performance with Delhi Capitals has garnered attention. The discussion also touched on Rohit Sharma's form and emerging talents Arya and Rathi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:27 IST
KL Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

KL Rahul has emerged as a formidable wicketkeeper-batter in the Indian Premier League, striking 200 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 66.66 and a high strike rate of 163.93. Former South Africa and Mumbai Indians' head coach Mark Boucher believes Rahul is a strong contender for a spot in India's T20 national team.

His middle-order performances for Delhi Capitals have made him a player to watch. In a recent media interaction, Boucher commended Rahul's ability to gather information through his wicketkeeping to enhance his batting skills. The conversation also highlighted the potential of other wicketkeeper-batters like Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant, who continue to evolve.

Meanwhile, Boucher discussed Rohit Sharma's current form, suggesting that fatigue may be impacting his performance. Encouragingly, Boucher remains confident in Sharma's talent. Additionally, Boucher praised the performances of promising newcomers such as Priyansh Arya of Punjab Kings and LSG's Digvesh Rathi, who have been making a significant impact this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

