Left Menu

Kolkata Knight Riders Collapse in Disastrous Innings

The Kolkata Knight Riders faltered to a dismal total of 95, all-out in just 15.1 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the standout bowler, taking four wickets, while Marco Jansen and Glenn Maxwell also contributed with key dismissals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:57 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders Collapse in Disastrous Innings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kolkata Knight Riders' batting lineup crumbled under pressure, managing a mere 95 runs in a brief innings lasting only 15.1 overs.

Their top scorer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, could only muster 37 runs, as Yuzvendra Chahal's spinning prowess decimated the team with four crucial wickets.

Support from Marco Jansen and Glenn Maxwell, who efficiently removed key players, ensured a swift downfall for the Knight Riders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025