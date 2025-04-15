Kolkata Knight Riders Collapse in Disastrous Innings

The Kolkata Knight Riders' batting lineup crumbled under pressure, managing a mere 95 runs in a brief innings lasting only 15.1 overs.

Their top scorer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, could only muster 37 runs, as Yuzvendra Chahal's spinning prowess decimated the team with four crucial wickets.

Support from Marco Jansen and Glenn Maxwell, who efficiently removed key players, ensured a swift downfall for the Knight Riders.

