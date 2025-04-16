Hockey Punjab Triumphs in Thrilling Comeback to Clinch National Championship Title

Hockey Punjab emerged victorious in the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025, besting Hockey Madhya Pradesh 4-1 in an electrifying final at Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Led by Captain Hardik Singh and coached by Rajinder Singh, they reclaimed the title they last held in 2023, following a semifinal exit in the previous edition.

The team's journey was marked by a crucial tactical shift after being defeated by Madhya Pradesh in the pool stage. Finishing second in Division 1, Pool A, they overcame Hockey Haryana 3-2 in the quarterfinals and secured a 4-3 win against Uttar Pradesh in the semifinals. Jugraj Singh's outstanding form, contributing five goals including a vital brace in the final, alongside the dynamic Araijeet Singh Hundal, was pivotal.

Coach Rajinder Singh highlighted the loss against Madhya Pradesh as a catalyst for their strategic overhaul from zonal-marking to man-marking. After conceding the first goal in the final, Punjab's resolve saw them dominate the second half. "The plan was to attack from the start," said Captain Hardik Singh, expressing satisfaction over the team's execution and the championship win. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)