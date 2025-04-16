India Unites for a Clean Sport Future at NADA Conference

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) India convened a significant conference titled "Building Together a Clean Sport Ecosystem" on Wednesday, as part of Play True Week 2025. The event assembled a diverse array of stakeholders focused on nurturing a transparent and ethical sporting atmosphere, according to an official statement.

During the opening session, Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary of the Department of Sports, highlighted India's aim to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, stressing the necessity of a robust anti-doping framework to maintain integrity and fairness. Mayumi Yaya Yamamoto of the World Anti-Doping Agency praised India's efforts in the Play True Campaign, emphasizing collective responsibility in fostering a clean sport environment.

A highlight of the session was the launch of "NADA India's Fair Play Guide" in ten regional languages, aimed at broadening clean sport education. Attendees partook in a pledge for fair and doping-free sports. The conference included panel discussions on anti-doping policies, education, testing, and athlete rights, particularly focusing on Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs).

Experts from sports federations, medical institutions, and international bodies shared strategies to bolster India's anti-doping systems. The event attracted sport administrators, athletes, coaches, educators, and medical professionals, facilitating collaboration, knowledge exchange, and progressive planning. (ANI)

