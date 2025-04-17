Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Fishing Tournament in Alabama

A tragic boating collision during a fishing tournament in Alabama resulted in the death of three individuals. Major League Fishing and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the incident at Lewis Smith Lake, a popular venue. The tournament's final day was canceled following the disaster.

Updated: 17-04-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:09 IST

  Country:
  United States

In a tragic incident during a fishing tournament in Alabama, a boating collision claimed the lives of three individuals, officials reported. The accident unfolded on Wednesday at Lewis Smith Lake, a favored recreational spot located approximately 70 miles north of Birmingham.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has launched an investigation into the crash, which occurred when a bass fishing boat collided with a center console-type vessel early that morning. Among the deceased were Joey M Broom of Altoona, John K. Clark of Cullman, and Jeffrey C. Little of Brandon, Mississippi.

The Major League Fishing organization, which had organized the Tackle Warehouse Invitational, expressed deep condolences to the victims' families and canceled the tournament's final day. The competition had been underway with participants vying for a top prize of $115,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

