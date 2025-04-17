Left Menu

Johnny Sexton Joins British & Irish Lions Coaching Team

Former Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is set to join the coaching staff for the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia. He will work alongside Andy Farrell and others before assuming a full-time role with the Irish Rugby Football Union to coach various national age grade sides.

Former Irish rugby captain Johnny Sexton is set to embark on a new chapter of his illustrious career, joining the British & Irish Lions coaching team for their upcoming tour of Australia. Sexton, whose exceptional leadership and playing skills have been celebrated throughout his career, will work as an assistant coach under the guidance of head coach Andy Farrell alongside a team that includes Simon Easterby, Andrew Goodman, and other notable names.

Starting August 1, Sexton will transition to a full-time coaching role with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU). This new position will see him contributing to the development of both men's and women's national age-grade teams, up to the senior level. The move marks a significant step in Sexton's coaching career, reflecting his dedication to the sport.

Sexton's playing legacy is significant, having represented the Lions 14 times over two tours. As he moves into coaching, he brings a wealth of experience and insight from his time on the field with Ireland, Leinster, and Racing 92, aiming to inspire the next generation of rugby talent.

