Tapendra Ghai Soars with Eight-Under 62 at Calance Open

In an exceptional display of golfing prowess, Gurugram's Tapendra Ghai seized control of the Calance Open 2025 with a remarkable eight-under 62. His robust performance at New Delhi's Qutab Golf Course catapulted him to a commanding four-shot lead in the tournament's third round. Ghai, aged 29, now stands at a formidable 17-under 193, moving up from an overnight tied fourth position.

Delhi's Honey Baisoya (67), Ludhiana's Pukhraj Singh Gill (68), and Chandigarh's Yuvraj Sandhu (69) closely trail, tied in second place, each at 13-under 197. Despite a second-round slip, Ghai's superb use of the putter distinguished him amid his competitors' struggles, achieving single putts across the first eight holes and excelling with par-saves, as reported by PGTI press releases.

The final stages saw Ghai maintaining momentum with three more birdies from the 10th to the 13th hole, including a striking 30-foot putt. Although he encountered a bogey on the 14th, Ghai finished with birdies on the last three holes, demonstrating superior putting and bunker skills. With significant improvements over the first round, Ghai aims to sustain this form into the final round, capitalizing on his familiarity with the Qutab Golf Course.

