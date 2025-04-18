Left Menu

Corinthians Sack Coach Ramon Diaz Amid Dismal Season

Corinthians has dismissed their Argentine coach, Ramon Diaz, following a disappointing start to their Brasileirao season, securing only four points from four games. Despite guiding the club to the Paulista Championship, poor performances in Copa Sudamericana hastened his exit. Orlando Ribeiro takes temporary leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 03:30 IST
Corinthians have parted ways with their Argentine coach, Ramon Diaz, after a faltering start to the Brasileirao season, the club revealed on Thursday. Despite a successful Paulista Championship in March, the team has struggled in the league, amassing just four points from as many games.

The recent 2-0 defeat to Fluminense further compounded Corinthians' woes, and their subpar performance in the Copa Sudamericana contributed to Diaz's removal. The club issued a statement expressing gratitude for his contributions and wished him success in future endeavors.

Diaz, 65, who took the helm in July last year, avoided relegation and secured the Paulista 2025 championship. With his departure, Orlando Ribeiro, the U-20 coach, is set to oversee the first team's training, as the club has not approached potential replacements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

