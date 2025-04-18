Champions League Hangover: Bayern and Dortmund Rally in Bundesliga
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund aim to recover from Champions League defeats in upcoming Bundesliga matches. Bayern leads the league, needing three wins for the title, while Dortmund seeks a strong finish to secure a Champions League spot next season. Key matches include Bayern vs. Heidenheim and Dortmund vs. Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are preparing to bounce back from recent Champions League setbacks as Bundesliga matches resume. Despite Bayern's strong league position, they need three wins out of five to secure the title.
Bayern's upcoming match against Heidenheim is critical, while Dortmund faces a must-win against Borussia Moenchengladbach. Dortmund is fighting for a Champions League spot, trailing in eighth.
In player news, Bayern's Thomas Müller is vital given squad injuries, and Dortmund's captain Emre Can remains uncertain after a recent injury scare. Additionally, Leverkusen and Mainz aim for strong finishes, with Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz back from injury.
(With inputs from agencies.)