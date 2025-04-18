Champions League Hangover: Bayern and Dortmund Rally in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are preparing to bounce back from recent Champions League setbacks as Bundesliga matches resume. Despite Bayern's strong league position, they need three wins out of five to secure the title.

Bayern's upcoming match against Heidenheim is critical, while Dortmund faces a must-win against Borussia Moenchengladbach. Dortmund is fighting for a Champions League spot, trailing in eighth.

In player news, Bayern's Thomas Müller is vital given squad injuries, and Dortmund's captain Emre Can remains uncertain after a recent injury scare. Additionally, Leverkusen and Mainz aim for strong finishes, with Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz back from injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)