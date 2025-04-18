Al-Sadd's Dominance: A 5-0 Triumph Secures the Title Again

Al-Sadd Football Club celebrated a spectacular victory, clinching the Qatar Stars League title with a decisive 5-0 win against Al-Ahly in the season's concluding match.

With a total of 52 points, Al-Sadd narrowly outpaced Al-Duhail, who finished the season just two points behind after defeating Al-Khor 1-0. Akram Afif was instrumental in Al-Sadd's win, opening the scoring early with a penalty and later assisting in two other goals.

The championship marks Al-Sadd's 18th title win and their fourth in the past five years, reinforcing their dominant position in Qatari football.

(With inputs from agencies.)