Al-Sadd's Dominance: A 5-0 Triumph Secures the Title Again
Al-Sadd retained their Qatar Stars League title with a resounding 5-0 victory over Al-Ahly in the season's final match, securing the championship for the 18th time and fourth in five years. Akram Afif played a pivotal role, scoring once and assisting twice in the decisive game.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:14 IST
Al-Sadd Football Club celebrated a spectacular victory, clinching the Qatar Stars League title with a decisive 5-0 win against Al-Ahly in the season's concluding match.
With a total of 52 points, Al-Sadd narrowly outpaced Al-Duhail, who finished the season just two points behind after defeating Al-Khor 1-0. Akram Afif was instrumental in Al-Sadd's win, opening the scoring early with a penalty and later assisting in two other goals.
The championship marks Al-Sadd's 18th title win and their fourth in the past five years, reinforcing their dominant position in Qatari football.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement