Punjab Kings Triumph Over RCB in Rain-Affected IPL Clash

In a rain-curtailed IPL encounter at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched a 5-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). After winning the toss, PBKS opted to bowl first, capitalizing on the conditions to restrict RCB to 95/9 in a game reduced to 14 overs.

PBKS's bowlers, including Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen, each took two wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a standout performance with 2/11 in three overs, earning praise from captain Shreyas Iyer for his aggressive approach. Nehal Wadhera further bolstered PBKS's chase with an unbeaten 33.

Post-match, Harpreet Brar lauded Wadhera's innings, noting his growth and contribution to domestic cricket. Shreyas Iyer emphasized the adaptability of the bowling unit on the tricky surface, highlighting Chahal as a key match-winner. PBKS will face RCB again on April 20 at New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh.

