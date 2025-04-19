Left Menu

Punjab Kings Triumph Over RCB in Rain-Affected IPL Clash

The Punjab Kings secured a victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, winning by 5 wickets in a reduced 14-over match. Notable performances include a solid bowling effort and Nehal Wadhera's pivotal 33 not out, helping chase the target of 95 runs efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:47 IST
Team Punjab Kings (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a rain-curtailed IPL encounter at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched a 5-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). After winning the toss, PBKS opted to bowl first, capitalizing on the conditions to restrict RCB to 95/9 in a game reduced to 14 overs.

PBKS's bowlers, including Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen, each took two wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a standout performance with 2/11 in three overs, earning praise from captain Shreyas Iyer for his aggressive approach. Nehal Wadhera further bolstered PBKS's chase with an unbeaten 33.

Post-match, Harpreet Brar lauded Wadhera's innings, noting his growth and contribution to domestic cricket. Shreyas Iyer emphasized the adaptability of the bowling unit on the tricky surface, highlighting Chahal as a key match-winner. PBKS will face RCB again on April 20 at New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh.

