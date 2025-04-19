Kalinga Super Cup 2023: The Battle for Glory Begins

Defending champions East Bengal open the Kalinga Super Cup against Kerala Blasters on Sunday. The tournament features 15 teams vying for a knockout journey to the AFC Champions League 2. Last year's winners, East Bengal, are set to defend their crown, following a 3-2 victory over Odisha FC in the previous edition's final.

Unlike recent years, the competition returns to a knockout format, adding pressure to each team to make every match count. While Kerala Blasters chase their first national trophy, East Bengal eyes another successful title defense. The winner will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the first quarter-final following Churchill Brothers' withdrawal.

Further enticing contests include FC Goa's clash with Gokulam Kerala on April 21. Odisha FC and Punjab FC will also lock horns, with both seeking to make their mark in this iconic event. The stage is set for a thrilling showdown of Indian football at the Kalinga Super Cup 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)